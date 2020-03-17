Prince of Orange Mall stores taking different measures to protect against the coronavirus

The Prince of Orange Mall in Orangeburg remains open, but some stores within the mall have closed while others have reduced hours due to the coronavirus.
Bath and Body Works, T-Mobile and Foot Locker have all temporarily closed their doors while others like Belk, Hibbett Sports and It's Fashion Metro are among stores that have seen their hours change.
Bath and Body Works had a sign for customers Tuesday stating, “We are closed temporarily. We apologize for any inconvenience.”
The store directs customers to the company’s website.
"We're working around the clock to deliver products to our distribution center to ensure we can fulfill your needs," Bath and Body Works CEO Andrew Meslow said in a prepared statement to customers. "We never want to disappoint our customers and we always try to ensure you get the products you need when you need them."
Meslow said the company will still pay employees and will shift to selling its products online.
Signage at T-Mobile lets customers know, "We are temporarily closing to practice social distancing to do our part in promoting good health across America."
The sign directs customers to the T Mobile app and its website.
Details on how long the stores would be closed was not immediately available.
Hibbett Sports assistant manager Janice Franklin said the store at the moment is following the lead of the mall.
“We pretty much have to go with what the mall says,” Franklin said. “Our hours were cut to 11 a.m. and to 7 p.m. They are shortening the hours during times when they don’t think it is peak hours. Hopefully, things will change.”
Augusta, Georgia-based Hull Property Group spokeswoman Coles Hull Doyle said mall stores have the flexibility to operate on alternative schedules.
“Because a mall is made up of a unique group of businesses who sell a unique variety of goods and services, we felt it is best to maintain normal mall operating hours to allow stores the flexibility to operate the hours that are best for their business,” she said.
“We are implementing best practices to keep common areas clean and encourage patrons to practice proper hand hygiene,” Doyle continued. “We have suspended any mall events over the next few weeks and mall stores are also implementing measures specific to their store to provide a safe shopping environment.”
“The health and well-being of shoppers is our priority and we will continue to closely monitor the guidelines and follow the recommendations of the CDC and Department of Public Health for our community,” she said.
Belk Mall Manager Amanda Jordan said the store has also trimmed its hours and is keeping its customers safe.
“We are sanitizing and cleaning our high-touch areas throughout the day,” she said. “As a company, we want to ensure that we are following the safety guidelines put out by the World Health Organization.”
An It's Fashion Metro store official said the store has changed its hours in order to accommodate their employees who have children at home due to the closure of schools and daycare services.
The store is also taking the necessary sanitation precautions for customers and employees. The store does not anticipate closing in the near future.
The temporary hours of the store are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.