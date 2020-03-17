Prince of Orange Mall stores taking different measures to protect against the coronavirus

The Prince of Orange Mall in Orangeburg remains open, but some stores within the mall have closed while others have reduced hours due to the coronavirus.

Bath and Body Works, T-Mobile and Foot Locker have all temporarily closed their doors while others like Belk, Hibbett Sports and It's Fashion Metro are among stores that have seen their hours change.

Bath and Body Works had a sign for customers Tuesday stating, “We are closed temporarily. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

The store directs customers to the company’s website.

"We're working around the clock to deliver products to our distribution center to ensure we can fulfill your needs," Bath and Body Works CEO Andrew Meslow said in a prepared statement to customers. "We never want to disappoint our customers and we always try to ensure you get the products you need when you need them."

Meslow said the company will still pay employees and will shift to selling its products online.

Signage at T-Mobile lets customers know, "We are temporarily closing to practice social distancing to do our part in promoting good health across America."

The sign directs customers to the T Mobile app and its website.