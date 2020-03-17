Prince of Orange Mall closing temporarily due to coronavirus
Prince of Orange Mall closing temporarily due to coronavirus

The Prince of Orange Mall 

Bath and Body Works CEO Andrew Meslow issued a statement Tuesday noting its goal has been to 'make products available to help ... care for your families and friends to prevent the spread of Covid-19/Coronavirus' but said it was temporarily closing all its stores.

Meslow says it would still pay employees and will shift to selling its products online.

"We're working around the clock to deliver products to our distribution center to ensure we can fulfill your needs," Meslow said. "We never want to disappoint our customers and we always try to ensure you get the products you need when you need them."

