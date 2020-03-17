Prince of Orange Mall closing temporarily due to coronavirus

Bath and Body Works CEO Andrew Meslow issued a statement Tuesday noting its goal has been to 'make products available to help ... care for your families and friends to prevent the spread of Covid-19/Coronavirus' but said it was temporarily closing all its stores.

"We're working around the clock to deliver products to our distribution center to ensure we can fulfill your needs," Meslow said. "We never want to disappoint our customers and we always try to ensure you get the products you need when you need them."