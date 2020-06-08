Primary elections today; statewide, local races on ballots

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

South Carolina’s voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in either the Republican or Democratic primaries, but many have already voted.

More than 2,500 people have mailed in ballots to the Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections office, according to Director Aurora Smalls. More ballots arrived Monday and more are expected Tuesday.

In addition, 2,235 people have voted in person at the office.

Orangeburg County has 61,607 registered voters.

There will be a few changes at the polls on Tuesday.

Orangeburg County announced Ward 8 and Suburban 7 will both be voting at South Carolina State University’s Smith-Hammond-Middleton gym. Enter from the Chestnut Street side. Call 803-533-6210 with questions.

Also, Smalls previously announced changes at the polls.

“We are doing our social distancing. The workers have to wear masks and we have some shields for them. They have a shield for the person that has to be working at the computer. They’ll have gloves, and we should have some sanitizer there for any voter,” Smalls said.

Smalls also said voters will be supplied with swabs to touch the voting machine screen.