Primary elections today; statewide, local races on ballots

South Carolina’s voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in either the Republican or Democratic primaries, but many have already voted.
More than 2,500 people have mailed in ballots to the Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections office, according to Director Aurora Smalls. More ballots arrived Monday and more are expected Tuesday.
In addition, 2,235 people have voted in person at the office.
Orangeburg County has 61,607 registered voters.
There will be a few changes at the polls on Tuesday.
Orangeburg County announced Ward 8 and Suburban 7 will both be voting at South Carolina State University’s Smith-Hammond-Middleton gym. Enter from the Chestnut Street side. Call 803-533-6210 with questions.
Also, Smalls previously announced changes at the polls.
“We are doing our social distancing. The workers have to wear masks and we have some shields for them. They have a shield for the person that has to be working at the computer. They’ll have gloves, and we should have some sanitizer there for any voter,” Smalls said.
Smalls also said voters will be supplied with swabs to touch the voting machine screen.
“The voter does not have to wear a mask because we can’t make the voter wear a mask,” Smalls said.
The State Election Commission is encouraging voters to wear masks and show a photo ID by holding it up for poll managers instead of handing it to them. Voters are also advised to bring a pen for signing the poll list.
Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
When voting in person, voters will be asked to show one of the following photo IDs:
• S.C. driver's license
• S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card
• S.C. voter registration card with photo
• Federal military ID
• U.S. passport
South Carolina voters can participate in Republican or Democratic primaries, but not both. They can vote in either primary Tuesday, even if they participated in another party’s presidential preference primary in the past.
The candidates
In T&D Region counties, Republican primary voters will decide among four candidates seeking the nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by Lindsey Graham. Challenging the incumbent are Duke Buckner, Michael LaPierre and Joe Reynolds.
Also, 2nd District Congressman Joe Wilson is being challenged in the Republican primary by Michael Bishop.
Two candidates are also running for 2nd Circuit Solicitor in the Republican primary: Bill Weeks and R. Jackson Cooper. The 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office serves Bamberg, Aiken and Barnwell counties.
The Democratic primary features contested races in Orangeburg and Bamberg counties:
• S.C. Senate District 39: Cindy Evans, Jerry Montgomery, William Johnson and Vernon Stephens are running for the seat held by Sen. John Matthews, who is not running for re-election.
• S.C. Senate District 40: Sen. Brad Hutto is being challenged by Michael Addison.
• S.C. House District 90: Rep. Justin Bamberg is being challenged by Evert Comer Jr.
• S.C. House District 95: Rep. Jerry Govan is being challenged by Kevin Ray.
• Orangeburg County Council District 3: Councilman Harry Wimberly is being challenged by Kenneth McCaster.
• Orangeburg County Council District 4: Councilman Heyward Livingston is being challenged by Joseph Garvin.
• Orangeburg County Council District 5: Councilwoman Janie Cooper is being challenged by Christopher Glover and James Darold Wilson.
• Orangeburg County sheriff: Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is being challenged by Darnell Johnson.
• Bamberg County Council District 1: Councilman Trent Kinard is being challenged by Phil Myers.
• Bamberg County Council District 4: John Jennings Jr. and Spencer Donaldson are seeking the seat held by Joe Guess, who is not seeking re-election.
• Bamberg County Council District 5: Ricky Dansby and Jonathan Goodman II are seeking the seat held by Isaiah Odom, who is not seeking re-election.
• Bamberg County Council District 7: Councilman Clint Carter is being challenged by Dean Fralix.
• Bamberg County sheriff: Kenneth Bamberg, T. Ben Hay and Eddie Williams Jr. are seeking the office held by retiring Sheriff Ed Darnell.
• Bamberg County clerk of court: Quinlyn Connelly, Jannie Johnson and Adam Ness are seeking the office held by the retiring James B. “Pedie” Hiers.
• Bamberg County coroner: Wallace Hicks Jr. and Trey Benton are seeking the office of retiring Willard "Billy" Duncan.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.