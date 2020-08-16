Pressey Southern Scholars Initiative awards 2 students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK – Denmark-Olar High School graduate Jaela Tyler plans to have Denmark go to the dogs (and cats) in a good way eventually after winning the highest scholarship amount from the second consecutive year of the Dr. Doretha Pressey Southern Scholars Initiative Inc. scholarship presentation.

Tyler says she plans to become a veterinarian and return to her hometown of Denmark to open a private practice. She will also be utilizing scholarship funds, worth a total of $18,000 ($4,500 a year over the course of four years), toward attending Clemson University. Tyler earned the highest scholarship amount by receiving the highest total score during Southern Scholars’ extensive scholarship application review process.

When asked over email what the main reason was that Jaela Tyler scored so highly in the selection process, Berdett Coleman, a member of The Dr. Doretha Pressey Southern Scholars Initiative, Inc. Board of Directors, replied, “I think it was her commitment to return to her community to support and uplift others.”

The second scholarship, worth a total of $12,000 ($3,000 a year over the course of four years), was granted to Kalia Glover. Glover received the second highest scores during the application review process.