The 13th president of South Carolina State University praised more than 200 graduates for their courage and perseverance on Friday night.

S.C. State President Alexander Conyers recognized the graduates at the spring commencement for not only completing their studies, but getting through a global pandemic.

They also displayed their creativity Friday night, with some donning feathered, bejeweled and flowery hats with messages like: “Officially hotter by one degree.”

They were the first class to complete their final full year at the university since Conyers became the university's permanent president.

“That's right, you're my special class. ... Class of 2023, you are leaving South Carolina State better than when you found it. Yes, you inspire me, again, because you came here at a time when many around you attempted to discourage you, but you had the courage. You put your faith in South Carolina State. You knew in your hearts that there was something here for you,” Conyers said.

He continued, “You were asked to complete your studies remotely, and you did so. During this time, you also continued to inspire me as I watched many of you stand up for social justice against police brutality in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing.

“You reminded me of my responsibilities as a leader and that our HBCU campuses should be fertile ground to speak up for those without a voice and to stand up for basic rights and human dignity. Thank you.”

Conyers said the graduates had the "Bulldog tenacity" to get through tough times at the university and praised Mr. S.C. State, Aubrey Brown, as an example of that tenacity.

“You came to us as a legacy student and built your own legacy as an exemplary student and campus leader. On the other end of the spectrum, graduating tonight with a master's degree is former longtime state representative Jerry Govan, who spent 30 years as a state representative. Another example of Bulldog tenacity,” he said.

Conyers recognized all first-generation college students, who he said are now, “equipped to elevate the lives of those around you.”

“In fact, we have many second- and third-generation Bulldogs graduating tonight. That’s because you entrusted South Carolina State with your education because of the positive experiences your mothers, fathers, siblings, grandparents, aunts and uncles had at this university.

“To honor those family ties, today we begin a new tradition. Parents who graduated from South Carolina State will be invited to join us on the platform to personally hand their legacy graduate their degrees,” the president said.

“Legacy parents, you have dispelled the myth that our graduates do not send their children back to South Carolina State University. Thank you my loyal sons and daughters for remaining true to the garnet and blue,” he said, before thanking all parents for entrusting their "most precious resource" to the university.

Conyers said it was inspiring that the class had been a part of the university's successful push to boost enrollment.

“Last semester, we enrolled nearly 1,000 first-time freshmen, ... the largest class in more than 15 years. This year we have more than 12,000 applications for the fall semester. Your enthusiastic participation in recruitment efforts played a large role in this success," the president said.

He continued, “Last fall, homecoming was the largest we've seen in many years. Alumni fed off the energy that you brought back to campus and made that week unforgettable for everyone. We know that even greater things are ahead for South Carolina State University.”

Conyers told the graduates that they must continue to inspire beyond graduation.

“You must inspire the generations who follow you. Not just those who choose to attend S.C. State, but every young person you encounter. You must excel in ways that will inspire others to tout your name in ways that will bring distinction to you and your family.

“You must live up to the investment your parents, your friends and your professors made in you. You must fully invest in every task you take on. You must not merely settle for what people expect of you. You must reach beyond what is easy,” he said.

Conyers said graduates could even find inspiration in failure.

“Believe me when I tell you there will be times when success does not seem to be within your reach, and that's OK because your failures do not have to define you. They inform you, they cause you to rethink your strategies, they prompt you to seek wise counsel from those around you, they motivate you to try harder and to be better than the status quo,” he said.

Conyers admonished the graduates to study the example of the Rev. Dr. Benjamin E. Mays, one of the most influential alumni in South Carolina State University’s 126-year history. A chemist who served as a pioneer in education and the civil rights movement, Mays was also a lifelong mentor of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Without Mays' inspiration, the world may not have gotten to know the Martin Luther King Jr. that we know. ... Be spirited and inspirational in everything that you do. You, too, could be inspiring the next great leader of this state, or this nation," he said.

Graduate Tianna Murray of Augusta, Georgia, earned her bachelor’s degree in family consumer science on Friday night and plans to use her degree in the education field and also attend graduate school.

“I am personally overwhelmed with joy making it to this moment. It didn't feel real until I actually attended graduation practice,” Murray said, noting that her love for the university runs deep.

“I was a part of many extracurricular activities, but one that's near and dear to my heart is the South Carolina State University's cheerleading team on which I've cheered during my entire tenure of college,” Murray said, noting that her coach, Bryon Larrymore, helped shape and guide her toward graduation.

Dr. Macie P. Smith, vice chairperson of the university's board of trustees, also shared words to help shape the graduating class, stating that they must not just “make a difference, but become the difference.”

“We're so very proud of you. You did it, now you are ready to do and dare,” Smith said.

Also during the ceremony, Conyers, an S.C. State alumnus, was presented with an honorary doctorate degree. Members of the Golden Class of 1973 were also recognized.