President 'excited about possibilities' at Denmark Tech

The president of Denmark Technical College said technology enhancements, high-level faculty recruitment, bolstered online programming and renovated buildings are among the ways the college is working to engage, educate and empower students for the future.

It was just four years ago that the college was placed on warning by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools for "significant noncompliance with the core requirements or standards of SACS."

A declining fund balance and enrollment were among the college’s issues four years ago, but the lifting of a 12-month probation by SACS has since positioned the institution for continuous improvement.

“For so long we had so much that we needed to improve upon, that that’s what we’ve been working on. Now we’re really working on: How do we innovate? How do we bring new programs to the campus? How can we bring new initiatives to the campus? Those are the things that we’re working on now,” DTC President Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. said.

The president said the university unrestricted net cash position has improved since fiscal year 2019.

"Our net position increased from [a negative] $432,102 in FY 2019 to $842,460 in FY 2021, the most recent audited fiscal year," he said.

Todd said the college’s retention, persistence and graduation rates have consistently increased.

“For instance, last fall we were at 612 students. Right now our goal is 700. We’re pretty sure that’s going to be 700. Last year we actually serviced almost 1,000 students because we had 612 students in our academic programs, but we had 279 students in our workforce programs,” the president said.

While the college has a goal of 700 students to participate in its academic programs, it also hopes to have from 250 to 300 students in its workforce programs this year.

Todd said the college is still waiting on numbers from the SC Technical College System before determining the graduation rate from the past academic year.

“But our graduation rate has been increasing every year. ... When I came here in 2019, the graduation rate was 20%. Last year the graduation rate had gone up to 34%, and we’re hoping to see that number go up again, but we haven’t gotten that data yet. We hope to have that data in the next month or so,” Todd said.

The college is working on a new entrance area off U.S. Highway 78 as part of planned campus enhancements.

“We have gotten an architect. We’ve gone through the process. We want to have a large data board up there. We’re really just having conversations with the property owner, trying to see if they will be willing to support us as we move forward,” Todd said.

The college has already started improvements to its existing gatehouse and residence halls, including major renovation work to King Hall, where the replacement of old radiator and AC units and the placement of laminate flooring are among the enhancements.

“We’re really just trying to give our students an overall better experience. We’re also upgrading most of the bathrooms on campus to make them touchless. Even though everybody thinks we’re out of COVID, we still have testing on our campus. We still require off-campus and on-campus students to be tested once a week,” Todd said, noting that fully vaccinated students and employers receive $250 and $500 vaccination incentives, respectively.

Electrical system and cafeteria upgrades are also being done on campus, with Bamberg County Council having appropriated funds to the college that are being used for electrical upgrade work.

“We’re speculating that it might end up being somewhere close to about $60,000, but we’re using that money to assist us in upgrading the electrical system in our Thomas Rhoad Culinary Arts Building, where our dining hall is,” the president said.

“We’re still dealing with some of the deferred maintenance issues, and we’re just chipping them off as quickly as we can get to them. Right now we’re excited that this is probably going to be the first time that we’re looking at having all three of our residence halls being full,” he said.

The president said upfit of the student center is also among ways the college has worked to “engage, educate and empower” students, noting that demolition of a house on Voorhees Road and the old Smith House on campus is also being planned.

“We’re looking at that [Smith House space] being a space where we can hopefully put our academic and health sciences building, but we haven’t used the house on Voorhees Road in years. I don’t know what state it’s in, but it definitely needs to be condemned,” Todd said.

He said the new health and science building is being planned to accommodate the college’s growing nursing and certified nursing assistant programs.

“We’re having to turn several students down simply because we don’t have the space to teach those courses. We’re trying to be real creative in where we offer our classes because our workforce [program] has increased at such a high level,” Todd said.

“When you look at our CDL, line worker, EMT, CNA and other classes that we have in continuing education, what we’re seeing is we’re struggling for classroom space right now,” he said.

Todd stressed that the college has worked to support its students, including dual-enrolled students at Jefferson Davis Academy and Allendale-Fairfax, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Blackville-Hilda and Denmark-Olar high schools.

“We have 25 computers to each of those schools. Any student can use them, but we gave them to support our students who are dual-enrolled at those institutions,” the president said, noting that computers were also given to the Allendale Correctional Institution.

The college has also added new sports.

“We pushed women’s soccer off until the spring because we were struggling to get women soccer players, but we did start track and field and volleyball this fall,” Todd said.

DTC is also in the process of creating new academic programs, with machine tool technology being the latest program to be added.

“We had added our CDL and trucking program in January. We started our line worker program in May, and we’re in our second cohort there,” the president said.

The college provides certificates in prepolicy academy, nuclear fundamentals, barbering and RADCON and is working on the development of associate degree programs in mechatronics and nursing.

Todd said the provision of embalmer, funeral director and industrial production technician certificates should be available by year’s end, with the expansion of building construction fundamentals, criminal justice technology and welding programs also being worked on.

“My whole goal has been putting the tech back into Denmark Tech. What I find is the more we embrace our technical programs, the more we see things going positively and enrollment growing,” the president said.

The college received $1.3 million in scholarships in the 2021-22 academic year, with many of those being workforce and continuing education scholarships.

“That was funding that we gave out that was primarily a combination of HEERF (Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund) and GEER (Governor’s Emergency Education Relief) funding. We have been thankful that our governor has done a really exceptional job in supporting workforce with our technical colleges as we try to assist students in getting into industry quicker,” Todd said.

The president is looking toward a bright future for the college, which also has instructional sites in Barnwell and Allendale.

“We’re looking at trying to see how we can infuse and incorporate technology in every program that we have. We also are continuing our efforts of recruiting high-level faculty and continually looking at our online programming. We’ve always offered online classes, but now we’re looking at programs to say, ‘What can we do to get these programs online?’” Todd said.

“I think part of the challenge that happens with some of our HBCUs is we’re so conservative that we forget about the online space. We don’t realize that your borders are unlimited if you go into the online space,” he said.

The president said he wants the community to know that DTC is working to create a high-quality education for all.

“We’re offering evening classes, we’re now looking at weekend classes, and we’re now also expanding more online classes. We want them to know that they can visit our website and apply online. There’s still many opportunities for students to get into school this semester. We’re just excited about the possibilities,” he said.