President Biden to address SCSU grads at Friday commencement

President Joe Biden plans to visit Orangeburg to address December graduates in the South Carolina State University Class of 2021.

“The South Carolina State University family is honored and grateful to host President Biden when he addresses our graduates as they set a course for their futures,” Interim S.C. State President Alexander Conyers said. “Our students will no doubt remember his words for the rest of their lives. This is indeed a privilege for all here at S.C. State.”

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to President Biden and Congressman James E. Clyburn for making this special occasion an unforgettable moment in the university’s history,” Conyers said.

The graduation ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

Clyburn had been scheduled to be the keynote speaker, but he invited Biden to deliver the commencement address in his stead, as the congressman will be receiving his own degree during the ceremony.

“I am pleased to welcome President Biden back to my alma mater. The last time he was on this campus, he came to win the hearts and minds of this community. This week he will return to share with the newest graduates of South Carolina State what he is doing for them, for their families and their community to ensure that they have access to America’s greatness,” Clyburn said.

Clyburn endorsed Biden ahead of South Carolina’s 2020 presidential primary, which was seen as key to his victory in that race. Biden’s South Carolina win solidified his place as the Democratic frontrunner.

Clyburn said, “It will be a tremendous honor to share the stage with President Biden at this institution that means so much to me as I mark 60 years since I earned the degree that set me on the path to where I am today.”

Clyburn will march with the class of 2021. He did not march to receive his degree from S.C. State College in 1961. S.C. State did not conduct December ceremonies in that era, so he received his credential by mail.

Commencement seating will be limited to students, faculty and invited guests in keeping with COVID-19 social distancing capacity in Smith-Hammond-Middleton.

Face coverings will be required for entry and must be worn at all times inside the arena.

