Prepare now for storm, official says; Isaias winds, rains coming to T&D Region this afternoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Residents of The T&D Region should prepare now and exercise caution this afternoon and evening as Tropical Storm Isaias advances.

"I encourage people to make sure there are no loose items in your yard that winds can blow around. The wind will get gusty this afternoon in parts of the county," Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said Monday morning.

"The rain will pick up and be careful when driving and moving around," he said.

Up to three inches of rain could fall in Orangeburg County. Totals could reach four inches in the eastern end of the county.

"We have the potential for a lot of rain. In tropical rain bands, a lot of rain can fall in a short period of time. Be careful of ponding on the roads,” he said.

Orangeburg County remained in a tropical storm warning, primarily for the far eastern areas of the county such as Holly Hill and Eutawville.

Even so, National Weather Service forecasts are calling for peak wind gusts to generally remain below tropical storm force strength.