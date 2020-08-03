Prepare now for storm, official says; Isaias winds, rains coming to T&D Region this afternoon

Residents of The T&D Region should prepare now and exercise caution this afternoon and evening as Tropical Storm Isaias advances.
"I encourage people to make sure there are no loose items in your yard that winds can blow around. The wind will get gusty this afternoon in parts of the county," Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said Monday morning.
"The rain will pick up and be careful when driving and moving around," he said.
Up to three inches of rain could fall in Orangeburg County. Totals could reach four inches in the eastern end of the county.
"We have the potential for a lot of rain. In tropical rain bands, a lot of rain can fall in a short period of time. Be careful of ponding on the roads,” he said.
Orangeburg County remained in a tropical storm warning, primarily for the far eastern areas of the county such as Holly Hill and Eutawville.
Even so, National Weather Service forecasts are calling for peak wind gusts to generally remain below tropical storm force strength.
The area near Lake Marion could see saw winds reaching tropical force strength Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Staley also noted there is an elevated threat for tornadoes, especially in the eastern end of the county.
"They need to be careful and monitor the weather," he said.
The National Weather Service is forecasting the peak wind gusts in the Eutaw Springs area to reach tropical storm force strength at 39 mph, while the Holly Hill and Eutawville areas will be near 35 mph range. The highest wind gusts are forecast to occur between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The NWS is forecasting peak wind gusts for the Orangeburg area of about 24 mph around 4 p.m. with sustained winds forecast to be about 16 mph most likely between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The far western portions of The T&D Region including areas like Springfield, Sandy Run, Denmark and Bamberg are not expected to receive any tropical storm force winds.
Orangeburg County remains in a flash flood watch through 2 p.m. Tuesday. A flash flood watch means conditions could lead to flash flooding.
Individuals are reminded to never drive through or walk in a flooded roadway.
Neither Bamberg nor Calhoun counties had a tropical storm warning or flash flood watch.
In the case of a power outage, the American Red Cross has some tips:
• Use flash lights in the dark, not candles.
• Eliminate unnecessary travel, especially by car. Traffic lights will be out and roads will be congested.
• If you are using a generator, be sure you understand the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning and how to use generators safely.
• Do not open the refrigerator or freezer. An unopened refrigerator will keep foods cold enough for a couple of hours at least. A freezer that is half full will hold for up to 24 hours and a full freezer for 48 hours. Eat shelf-stable foods.
• f it looks like the power outage will be for more than two to four hours, pack the important items in your refrigerator, such as milk, dairy products, meats, fish, poultry, eggs, and leftovers into your cooler surrounded by ice. Keep temperature at or below 40 degrees.
• Throw away any items that have been exposed to temperatures greater than 40 degrees for more than two hours.
