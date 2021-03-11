Prepare now for severe weather; official shares lessons year after tornadoes

"They need a communication plan as well," Staley said. The communication plan will include a list of people to contact in the event of severe weather.

He said, "I want to stress that the most dangerous times for us for severe weather are at night and in the early morning when people are sleeping.”

Individuals should think about such things when planning for severe weather by keeping an eye on severe weather forecasts.

The public can also sign up for the county's alert system.

Staley also notes the National Weather Service will change the zone forecasting method for Orangeburg County by April 1. The county's weather forecast will be divided into three separate zones: southeastern Orangeburg County, central Orangeburg County and northwestern Orangeburg County.

"That will make the warnings a little bit more focused and accurate and the watches more focused when it comes to tropical storms, hurricanes, winter storms and watches,” he said.

Other themes for Severe Weather Week include: the types of severe weather; watches and warnings; how to stay connected; what to do during a tornado; flooding and flooding safety tips and what to do after a storm.