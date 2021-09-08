Premium Peanut investing $64.3 million in Orangeburg County; 130 new jobs planned

Premium Peanut, a grower-owned peanut shelling company, announced plans Wednesday to establish operations in Orangeburg County. The $64.3 million investment will create 130 new jobs.

Founded in 2014, Premium Peanut operates one of the newest and largest peanut shelling facilities in the world.

The company began shelling peanuts in January 2016, with about 140,000 tons in shelling capacity.

Through investments, efficiencies and growth, the company now has a plant capacity of 300,000 tons, which is about 10% of the U.S. peanut crop.

Premium Peanut has made additional investments in cutting-edge technologies and enhancements, and added an oil mill, which was opened in 2018.

Locating in Orangeburg County, Premium Peanut’s new facility will provide more capacity and allow South Carolina peanut growers the opportunity to be a part of a cooperative model. This facility will build on the company’s existing model.

Premium Peanut’s customers consist of the major snack, candy and peanut butter manufacturers domestically, as well as customers in more than 30 countries around the world.