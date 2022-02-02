Premature birth rate up in S.C.; local rates higher than state’s rate

South Carolina saw an increase in its rate of babies born prematurely, resulting in a failing grade on the 2021 March of Dimes Premature Birth Report Card.

South Carolina’s premature birth rate rose from 11.5 to 11.8 in 2020.

The report card not only revealed the rate of babies born too soon – before their lungs, brains and other organs are fully developed – but also revealed the stark health disparities seen across all measures of maternal and infant health.

The state consequently earned an “F” on the March of Dimes’ latest Premature Birth Report Card.

The report revealed that the percentage of babies in 2016-2019 (average) born premature in Orangeburg County stood at 13 percent.

The preterm birth rates over the same time period in Calhoun and Bamberg counties stood at 13.3 percent and 12.8 percent, respectively.

“The March of Dimes Prematurity Report Card continues to highlight why we as a state must be diligent in our efforts to improve maternal and infant health care and continue to make investments in programs and policies that give every baby in our state a fighting chance at life,” said Kimberly Seals, director of the Bureau of Maternal and Child Health at the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Premature birth/low birthweight is the second leading cause of all infant deaths during the first year of life, and the leading cause of infant death among Black infants. In South Carolina, the rate is 55 percent higher than the rate among all other women.

Orangeburg-based Family Solutions has been championing the issue, along with infant mortality, in Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Hampton and Orangeburg counties.

“As far as the preterm births, unfortunately that number is not something we’re too excited about at Family Solutions either,” said Family Solutions Director Lamikka Purvis Samuel, LMSW, CCHW.

While Family Solutions had zero infant deaths in 2021, its preterm birth rate within its service region stood at 10.07 percent.

“One of the challenges that we’ve noticed and are trying to put our heads around with preterm births is that sometimes it is a result of elective C-sections, the scheduling of those Caesarian-sections prior to a woman becoming full-term in her gestational period,” Samuel said.

She continued, “It’s a real difficult discussion to have. We know that the health of the pregnancy and the health of the baby is the majority of the time determined by the health of the mom. So if we have women that are going into pregnancies unhealthy, then the likelihood of the having a baby before the baby reaches full term is much greater.”

Seals said, “It’s our ongoing goal to improve both maternal and infant health outcomes across South Carolina. The causes of prematurity are multifaceted and are often unknown because every pregnancy is different.”

She continued, “Efforts to improve birth outcomes include partnering with organizations like the Birth Outcomes Initiative to spread awareness about decreasing early elective deliveries and how critically important well-women care and early prenatal care are to successful births and healthy babies.”

Seals said managing chronic diseases and eliminating risk factors such as smoking, substance use and obesity is also incredibly important.

The Premature Birth Report Card included this year a Social Vulnerability Index that showed counties with populations which had greater risks of poor health outcomes. The SVI measure is a number between 0 and 1, with a higher SVI indicating a greater vulnerability.

Orangeburg and Bamberg counties had an SVI measure of 0.6-1, with Calhoun County having an SVI measure of 0.3-0.59.

Samuel said, “When we look at access to health foods and things of that nature, some of this is limited. ... There are a number of underlying conditions that our women have that are not being addressed simply because we’re not going for those routine exams. We’re not looking at what we’re eating, what we’re putting in our bodies during that preconception period.”

The Premature Birth Report Card indicated that 15.9 percent of women in the state received inadequate prenatal care during their pregnancy.

According to the most recent 2020 data, the state DHEC reports that the state’s infant mortality rate stood at 6.5 per 1,000 live births, compared to 6.9 in 2019.

Orangeburg County had a rate of 9.4 per 1,000 live births, Calhoun County had zero and no rate was given for Bamberg County because of insufficient numbers.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s public health director, said in a press release that while the state’s 2020 Infant Morality and Selected Birth Characteristics report revealed a slight decline in the state’s infant mortality rate, challenges remain.

“The decrease in the number of infant deaths for 2020 is encouraging, but the report also spotlights areas where significantly more work needs to be done to improve birth outcomes for women of color,” Traxler said. “The disparity in infant deaths between white women and women of color is unfortunately widening and must be addressed.”

Samuel said, “There’s so many factors that come into play when we start looking at racial disparities. … We need to look at those areas that we’ve not paid close attention to. A lot of people do not talk about generational trauma. … These are things that scientists are finding that are affecting the African-American population.”

She continued, “If it’s affecting the African-American population, then these are things that we as Black women are having to deal with even when we become pregnant. At Family Solutions, we educate and talk about the importance of being physically healthy, but then we also take a look at that woman’s life.”

Samuel said the state is making an effort to, “work more closely now with community organizations and with evidence-based home visiting programs.”

“That’s great, but what I would love for the community-based organizations and evidence-based home visiting programs to do is incorporate the racial component into the education that they are providing,” she said. “Incorporate the awareness of disparity based on race into their conversations and presentations.”

The Premature Birth Report Card addressed several measures aimed at improving birth outcomes and reducing the rates of maternal death and illness, including passing legislation that would increase women’s access to doula care.

Doulas are non-clinical professionals who emotionally and physically support women during the perinatal period, including birth and postpartum. Direct entry midwives and certified nurse midwives are allowed to practice in the state; however, doulas are not covered by Medicaid.

Samuel said community-based doula services are needed in the Family Solutions service area.

“They could play such a big part in the health as well as the outcome of a pregnancy. They could work alongside those community health workers and social workers who go into the home,” she said.

“We don’t have anything etched in stone as of yet, but one of the things that we are looking into is possibly expanding services to be able to offer a limited number of doula services to families. It would be a service that these women would not have to pay for,” Samuel said.

She’s also concerned about the declining number of obstetrical providers in her program service region.

“But there are new providers that are up and coming. So I’m optimistic that there will be some providers who will be able to come into the areas and remain there and will continue to work with us as a community-based program,” she said.

The March of Dimes 2020 Premature Report Card can be viewed online at www.marchofdimes.org/mission/reportcard.aspx. The state chapter of the March of Dimes can also be reached by phone at 888-663-4637.

