Pre-Halloween event planed for Denmark

The Eve of the Eve of Halloween Eve’s Eve Celebration will happen on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Denmark at CRAWL’s Art Park, 927 Hagood Avenue.

Creative Connectors Ashley Jordan and Naviree Johnson host the event.

The celebration began in response to changes to the holiday during the pandemic.

The Connectors designed and crafted a Halloween scene that includes a candy chute to allow social distancing. It remains the focal point today.

Treats will be given to participants 10 years old and younger.

CRAWL, its partners and its associates assume no liability. For more information, contact bcsccrawl@gmail.com.