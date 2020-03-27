Pre-coronavirus unemployment rates low in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

Unemployment rates remained at historically low levels in The T&D Region during February, according to S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce figures released Friday.

The rates cover a period before restrictions were put into place to contain the coronavirus. Unemployment levels for the month of March are expected to be much higher.

Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate fell in February to 4.8%. It had the fifth-highest unemployment rate among the state’s 46 counties. The county’s unemployment rate was 4.9% in January.

Bamberg County’s unemployment rate rose to 5.7% in February from 5.6% in January. It had the second-highest unemployment in the state behind Allendale County, which had a rate of 6.5%.

Calhoun County’s unemployment rate for February remained steady at 3.5%. It was tied in February with Greenwood County for the state’s 16th-highest unemployment rate.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 2.5% in February. January's rate was 2.4%.

It was the first increase in the state’s unemployment rate since August 2019.

Charleston County had South Carolina’s lowest unemployment rate in February at 2.4%.