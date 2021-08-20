Prayers to be offered for Orangeburg-Wilkinson; vigil scheduled for Sunday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Everyone is invited to join us, rain or shine. For the health and safety of all, please wear a mask and practice social distancing,” he added.

Oliver and the Rev. J.P. Sibley of New City Fellowship are part of the prayer vigil’s ministerial planning committee

“We really want to encourage and support the Orangeburg-Wilkinson principal and his team of educators through this prayer vigil,” Sibley said.

“This incident is a reminder that we not only need to pray for our young people, but we also need to get involved in their lives,” he said.

“God takes things that were intended for evil and uses them for good. That is part of our hope,” Sibley noted.

“We really do need each other. We need to reach out to our neighbors and check on each other. The encouragement is that we need to be building community and building relationships to support each other and this is a way to do that,” Sibley said.

Oliver said prayers are being offered for the entire Orangeburg County School District.

“We’re praying for their safety, protection and development,” he added.