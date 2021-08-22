Prayers offered for ‘comfort, healing and peace’ at O-W; students return to school Monday following shooting

“We can’t come together now that something has happened, say a prayer and then tomorrow go back to doing the very thing we did before,” he added.

He said his grandmother used to say, “Sometimes you’ve got to put some legs on your prayers.”

He called for continued support by clergy, parents, churches and the community for O-W and students throughout the county.

“We’re here to wrap our arms around these students,” he said. “This is a great place to live, full of great people doing great things.”

“I’m tired of people not seeing the greatness we have at our front doors,” he said.

Foster said the leaders of O-W and the school district are “excited to have our students return on Monday.”

“Orangeburg-Wilkinson is an outstanding school,” said Principal Rahim El-Amin, who’s an alumnus of the school.

In reflecting on the shooting incident, El-Amin stated, “That one situation does not represent what we do here at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and it will not represent what we do here at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.”