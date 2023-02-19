Congregations in the Orangeburg District of the South Carolina Conference of The United Methodist Church are among those deciding if they will separate from the denomination over issues of human sexuality.

The SC UMC reports that the Local Church Discernment Process is designed to help local churches determine whether they can function as United Methodist churches if they believe that the denomination has not consistently upheld its stated doctrine on issues of human sexuality.

The process is intended to provide an opportunity for church members to engage in dialogue and allow every voice in congregations to determine their sentiment regarding separation.

“The process for the Orangeburg District is the same as others. We've created a process which is designed to help local churches engage in conversation to see where they may be to discern what they believe their future is with the United Methodist Church, whether that means remaining as a United Methodist congregation, or becoming independent, or united with another body,” Orangeburg District Superintendent the Rev. Ken Nelson said.

The Orangeburg District is comprised of 89 congregations throughout Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Lexington and Orangeburg counties.

Churches have until March 1 to determine whether they will participate in the discernment process, which includes a vote indicating that two-thirds of a congregation’s members agree to formally declare the church can no longer continue to function as a United Methodist Church.

Nelson said three Orangeburg County churches have agreed to participate in the discernment process as of last Monday morning. He declined to say which churches.

“Once they have made those decisions, then we might be able to share that information, and then you could speak with them directly, and they could share their perspective,"” Nelson said.

In the meantime, he's been sharing information with churches across the district.

“I've been having informational meetings with the churches to make sure that they understood the process. Our congregations have until March 1 to decide whether or not to enter into a discernment process for this year to initiate that process for their local congregation for the year of 2023,” Nelson said.

He continued, “If they don't complete that process by March 1 of 2023, the process doesn't sunset. It's still available to them, but it would not be available to them after March 1 of this year. They would have to be considered in the next annual conference year.”

Nelson said some churches may be waiting until the 2024 General Conference before making a decision on whether to participate in the discernment process.

“The General Conference is the only body that has the authority to speak for the whole of the denomination. So once that group meets - and they will be meeting from April 23 through May 6 of 2024 - we'll have a better sense of where the denomination may move into the future.

“So some of those congregations may be willing to wait and find out what the denomination will do, and others are still trying to give themselves the time that they need to discern where they are,” the district superintendent said.

Nelson said homosexuality is just one of the issues involved.

“I think the issue is, yes, mostly around human sexuality, but others would say that it is also believing that the theology of the United Methodist Church has changed. So I would say the presenting issue is about human sexuality, but there may be some other issues that are underlying for others, inclusive of what they believe is a more progressive direction in the theology of the United Methodist Church,” he said.

Nelson continued, “That is a different perspective. I don't know if I agree with that because the theology of the United Methodist Church has not changed, but I think there's some concern that in the future that theology may change.”

He said some congregations may be “uncomfortable with the possibilities of what might be,” including what they perceive may be the ordination of homosexuals into the ministry, or positions of leadership.

“It's also about whether or not United Methodist clergy could officiate same-sex weddings, whether or not candidates who are self-avowed and practicing could be ordained and then whether or not they could be appointed to serve in local congregations,” he said.

Nelson said his role as superintendent has not been to influence congregations in terms of whether they separate from the denomination.

“The process that has been created was really intended to give people the place and the space to be able to discern that. My goal has not been to convince, nor dissuade any congregation from moving in any particular direction, but to be clear about what the process was, to provide them with information regarding the process,” he said.

Nelson continued, “What's most important is that we provide congregations with a chance to be in the place where they believe God is calling them to be. That's why we've given them that discernment process. So if they're seeking to be faithful in responding to that question, the best thing that we can do is provide them with a safe space to be able to explore that question.”

He said while congregations can enter into the process, they will have an opportunity to amend their decision.

“They will have an opportunity to be able to have a vote about that, but they still have the opportunity, at least until the vote is taken at the annual conference, to change their mind. And even after they've made their decision, there could be some point in the future – if they decide to separate – that they might wish to explore the possibility of returning,” Nelson said.

The superintendent said his office has been trying to get congregations to consider the possibility of waiting until the General Conference meets before making a decision on the discernment process.

“We don't know what the General Conference is going to do yet. Since they're the only body that can speak for the whole of the denomination, these are congregations that are anticipating that there might be a change in the language in the ‘Book of Discipline.’ And they have decided to be perhaps preemptive,” Nelson said.

‘The denomination won't meet until 2024, but these congregations may be trying to make a decision believing that there is a possibility that the language may change,” he said, noting that he didn’t want, however, “to put words in their mouth.”

He said while the language in the “Book of Discipline” may change, it also may not.

“For 50 years, there's been this conversation about changing the language and at every General Conference so far, the language has been sustained,” Nelson said, noting that the language prohibits the ordination of homosexuals into the ministry.

“We welcome all persons into the life and ministry of local congregations to receive the ministry of the church, but in terms of ordination, or in terms of clergy officiating same-gender marriages, or same-sex marriages being held in local properties, those are things that are currently forbidden by the ‘Book of Discipline,’” he said.

Nelson said it is ultimately the decision of the General Conference as to whether that language will change or not.

“That's what the General Conference will be deciding. The local church will decide whether it will separate from the denomination and from the annual conference,” he said.

Nelson said there are “tremendous complexities” involved as churches consider whether to separate from the denomination or not.

“This is a difficult decision for local congregations, where there may not be a unanimity of perspectives. These are people who've lived in relationships with one another across the years. So it's a difficult time for churches, and our goal is to give them a safe space to be able to navigate the decision and for it to be a prayerful process. This can't simply be a process that's about money and property,” he said.