Related to this story

Most Popular

Man shot in Denmark

Man shot in Denmark

A 28-year-old Denmark man says he was shot around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey, Syria turn to recovery as most search-and-rescue efforts end