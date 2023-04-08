“It may be raining, but I said that this is like the blessings coming down from the Lord that have just been coming down on our family and Rock for a long time,” Margo Riser said.

Margo and Brook Riser organized a parade for their brother, Rock, to welcome him back to their hometown of Bowman on Saturday. The celebration continued in spite of the rain and the chill in the air.

Rock, 17, had been hospitalized since November 2022 due to an inhalation injury. Although the cause of the injury isn’t certain, family members have said that it could be due to vaping, being around chemicals at the family farm or some other cause.

He underwent a bi-lateral lung transplant on Jan. 9 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Rock remained hospitalized at MUSC in Charleston for a few weeks as he underwent pulmonary rehabilitation.

He was discharged from the hospital, but had to live nearby so he could go there daily for rehabilitation and medical tests.

Rock returned to his home for good on Saturday. He’ll continue to make weekly visits to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for a little while longer.

“The Lord has truly, truly blessed our family. We give the Lord all the glory for this,” Margo Riser said.

“We’re so excited to welcome all of Rock’s prayer warriors to his hometown and see him come home for good,” she added.

Robin Shuler-Chinners, of the Providence Community, was there to cheer Rock on as he rode along S.C. Highway 210.

Shuler-Chinners grew up in Bowman with the Riser family.

She came to the parade, “to support Rock and support the family because they’ve been through a lot.”

“But putting their trust in God has really brought a lot of other people to Christ,” she said.

Shuler-Chinners, who works at Marshall Elementary School in Orangeburg, helped raise $1,200 for Rock Riser’s medical expenses by selling $5 bracelets there. The bracelets have Rock’s favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:13, written on them.

Students at the school made him cards, too.

Beverly Stroman, Rock’s great-aunt, said, “We’re just praying over him and praising God for all of the miracles he’s done in Rock’s life.”

She held a hand-made sign that said, “Oh Rock Star” as her great-nephew rode past in a pickup truck.

“To me, I think he looks better than before he got sick,” she said.

“He just knows God saved him for a purpose,” she added.

“We’re not quite sure what that purpose is. We feel like a lot of that is to bring people closer to the Lord and know that the Lord’s still in charge,” Stroman said.

“And now, appropriately, he’s coming home on Easter weekend,” she added.

“Jesus was raised (from the grave) in three days and Rock’s coming home too,” she said.

“We’re just thrilled. We can’t thank God enough for all the miracles in Rock’s life,” she said.

To order bracelets to help offset the cost of Rock Riser’s medical expenses, visit this website: www.keaganriserphotography.com/shop