breaking top story
Powerball

Powerball: $50,000 ticket sold in Orangeburg

S.C. Education Lottery logo

83% of people would not tell anyone if they won the lottery, this is according to a survey of 1,100 people.

A Powerball ticket sold in Orangeburg for Saturday’s drawing is worth $50,000.

The ticket was purchased at the Food Lion #2857 store at 1370 Chestnut St.

The numbers from Saturday’s drawing are: 6-13-33-36-37. The Powerball is 7.

The S.C. Education lottery is encouraging players to check their tickets.

More than 13,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes ranging from $4 up to $50,000.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions and payment to contractors for goods and services.

