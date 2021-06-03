‘Power Site’ being developed in Orangeburg County; newest industrial park offers ‘high- volume utilities’

DPU spokesman Randy Etters said DPU will be putting in lighting for the park’s entrance.

“One of the reasons the county chose that park is for all the infrastructure DPU and the city have put in over the years,” Etters said. “Truly, it is the most robust site for utilities that we have on the system.”

Etters praised the county for purchasing the property and said DPU looks to be an “active participant in the creation of the park.”

“The city is always happy to partner with the county to move the city forward,” Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said. “We are happy to take an integral part in the development over there.”

Butler said the city is always willing to “keep an open door” on how it can partner with the county.

“It is important to have both of these entities on board," Butler said.

Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said the property is unique, helping make Orangeburg County a “manufacturing hub inside the South Carolina Global Logistics Triangle." It is the tenth industrial park in the county.