Power out again for repairs; switch failure causes outage for 3,000 Orangeburg customers

About 3,000 customers were cast into the dark Thursday after a switch failed at the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities’ Highway 601 substation.

The switch failure at the substation next to Koyo caused the circuit to trip off, DPU spokesman Randy Etters said.

“This circuit fed our existing, 46,000-volt substations, causing them to cascade offline as well,” Etters said. “We had to repair the switch and then reenergize each of the substations to get power back on to our customers.”

The outage occurred at about 2:45 p.m. and lasted a little over two hours in some areas.

“The bulk of the outage was within the center of the city limits, from SCSU (South Carolina State University) to almost Prince of Orange Mall,” Etters said. “Customers on other in-city substations were not impacted.”

On Friday, the utility shut down power around 10:40 a.m. to further address the issue, which was determined to be more extensive than initially anticipated. The same 3,000 customers were without power during the repair process.

“We had to take the system offline for approximately two hours to complete the repair process,” Etters said. “Our team did as much preliminary work as possible to aid in the restoration. It still took nearly two hours to complete.”

The largest power outage was off of Columbia Road near Bennett Street, where about 2,023 customers were without power. There were also about 390 customers without power off of Magnolia Street near the Goff Avenue area.

