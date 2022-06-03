Power line range dedicated; DTC alum says program will change lives

DENMARK – Denmark Technical College held a dedication and naming ceremony Wednesday for a power line array serving its new electrical lineworker certification program.

The ceremony also honored the array’s namesake, James Bowden Sr.

The James W. Bowden Sr. Electrical Lineworker Range, located at 1459 Solomon Blatt Blvd in Denmark, consists of several unpowered lines on standard 40-foot power poles for students to practice their line work.

“This is going to be a real big deal, because this will change the course of young men’s and women's lives,” Bowden said at the ceremony.

Students who complete the 16-week line technician program will receive a work certificate and, upon hiring, will enter an apprenticeship program, according to Shelby Simmons, director of workforce development at Denmark Tech.

The six students who make up the inaugural class of the program were honored during the ceremony as well. The next round of the program will begin in August, according to Simmons.

Line technicians can expect to make between $50,000 and $110,000 a year, according to Bowden and Dr. Willie Todd, president and CEO of Denmark Tech.

“Imagine, with a high school diploma they could go from one day sitting on the sofa to 16 weeks later making 50 to $100,000. That, to me, is awesome,” Todd said.

Santee Cooper has been heavily involved in the project, according to Todd. He said the state-owned utility not only built the line range but also pays one of its own line technicians to teach the program’s courses after getting off work in the evenings.

Students who complete the program have a competitive edge entering the job market – Simmons said several utility companies were asking about participants in the program before the first class of students had even been finalized.

“A lot of people don't know what it takes to be a line tech, and to be able to get out here, do the training, do the coursework and get up on the poles and see what it feels like to actually do the work – it makes such a big difference,” Santee Cooper Manager of Public Relations Nicole Aiello said. “They're so ahead of the curve when they apply for a utility job that way.”

Simmons said similar programs at other technical colleges have 100% employment rates among graduates and Denmark Tech is looking to replicate that success.

Line work is a predominantly white and male-dominated field.

Todd said less than 12% of technicians are Latino or Hispanic, less than 8% are Black and less than 2% are women.

Denmark is in a position to improve those numbers, Todd said.

“This is a career that I don't think is really well understood in the local community,” Simmons said. “Lineworkers tend to come from lineworker families and there isn't really that tradition broadly in the community. And so that's one of the things we’re looking to develop.”

Bowden graduated from Denmark Tech in 1972 and worked with Duke Energy for 42 years. He served as Duke’s first African American vice president before retiring in 2010.

He said Duke tried to get more diversity in the line technician ranks but couldn’t find the workers coming into the field. That’s one of the reasons he spearheaded the campaign to create a technician program at his alma mater.

Another was simply to give members of the community an opportunity for a lucrative career.

“What I really want to come out of my work and this process was to see some young, minority students take the class and then be successful in their life,” Bowden said.

Bowden said the program will also teach students soft skills to help them in their careers.

“We’re not just going to teach them how to climb a pole,” Bowden said. “We’re going to teach them how to be good teammates and good workers as well.”

The project dedicated on Wednesday is the first of two planned phases, according to Simmons. Phase 2 will include taller, higher voltage power lines as well as substations and transformers.

Students can apply to the program online for free and the school will be able to cover tuition and housing costs into 2024, according to Simmons.

Caleb Bozard is a news intern at The Times and Democrat through the sponsorship of the South Carolina Press Association Foundation. He is a student at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

