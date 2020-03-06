Power:Ed awards $160K to help S.C. students become work-ready

COLUMBIA -- Power:Ed, a philanthropy of South Carolina Student Loan Corporation, has awarded a total of $160,000 in grants to Multiplying Good and the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce Education & Workforce Foundation, two organizations piloting innovative professional development programs for students in the Palmetto State.
“We’re thrilled to be joining forces with these two distinguished community partners,” Power:Ed Director Sara Fisher said “They’re working hard to keep futures bright for South Carolina’s high school and college students.”
Multiplying Good will use its $85,000 grant to expand Students in Action — a three-year service-learning opportunity for youth in grades 9-12 — to historically underserved areas in rural South Carolina. SIA emphasizes workforce readiness through skill building and leadership activities, equipping its participants with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly transforming 21st-century economy.
You have free articles remaining.
“SIA empowers young people,” said Multiplying Good Executive Director Heather Love. “Programs like this ensure that young adults will be prepared for workforce success and that they will make a difference in their local communities.”
The Education & Workforce Foundation of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce will support students at historically black colleges and universities with its $75,000 grant. Through regional presentations, on-campus workshops, and special industry seminars, the Education & Workforce Foundation will expose students to professional opportunities in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) across the state. The program will also subsidize travel expenses or educational literature purchases that advance the students’ STEM-related career goals.
“We are so thankful to receive this Power:Ed grant to support and expand our HBCU STEM program,” said South Carolina Chamber of Commerce CEO Ted Pitts. “This grant will have a real impact for students at our HBCU institutions as they prepare to move into the workforce. It will also benefit businesses as we work to retain the state’s diverse talent to fill high-need career fields.”