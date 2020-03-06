Power:Ed awards $160K to help S.C. students become work-ready

COLUMBIA -- Power:Ed, a philanthropy of South Carolina Student Loan Corporation, has awarded a total of $160,000 in grants to Multiplying Good and the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce Education & Workforce Foundation, two organizations piloting innovative professional development programs for students in the Palmetto State.

“We’re thrilled to be joining forces with these two distinguished community partners,” Power:Ed Director Sara Fisher said “They’re working hard to keep futures bright for South Carolina’s high school and college students.”

Multiplying Good will use its $85,000 grant to expand Students in Action — a three-year service-learning opportunity for youth in grades 9-12 — to historically underserved areas in rural South Carolina. SIA emphasizes workforce readiness through skill building and leadership activities, equipping its participants with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly transforming 21st-century economy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“SIA empowers young people,” said Multiplying Good Executive Director Heather Love. “Programs like this ensure that young adults will be prepared for workforce success and that they will make a difference in their local communities.”