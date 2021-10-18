Powell encouraged S.C. State students

Retired Gen. Colin Powell visited Orangeburg in May 2011 to encourage South Carolina State University’s graduates to strive for success and help make the U.S. a better place.

The former U.S. Secretary of State, who died Monday, told graduates they have a responsibility to help solve America's problems.

"Don't look for superman to fix it, don't look for the government to fix it," he said. "The solution is right here in this field. All of us have an obligation to fix it."

Children need responsible, loving adults in their lives, but often parents aren't meeting that need. If they don't have loving adults to follow, they will follow non-caring adults who set poor examples, he said.

America needs more mentoring programs, more Boys and Girls clubs, more church clubs - anything that provides responsible, caring adults, he said.

He urged the graduates to help students reach their full potential.

"Make it a part of your life. Make it a part of your existence," Powell said. "Don't worry about trying to save the world. Save a kid. Save two kids. That's what we have to do, one at a time."