Pough, Taylor win Woodford election

Norbia M. Pough and Billy Taylor were winners in a special election held Tuesday in the Orangeburg County town of Woodford.

Taylor won Akwete Pettus’ former seat with one write-in vote. Pettus won the mayor’s race on Nov. 2, leaving the seat open. The term on the seat will expire in December 2023.

Pough won the other open council seat with five votes. No one ran for the seat in last year’s election.

Pough's seat expires in December 2025.

Council members are elected to four-year terms.

The election results will be certified at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 in the council chambers of Woodford Town Hall, located at 601 Hayden Road in Woodford.

