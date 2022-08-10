Pough’s contract extended; head coach entering 21st season

The South Carolina State University trustees unanimously agreed to keep head football coach Buddy Pough on the sidelines through 2023.

Student Affairs and Athletics Committee representative Danny Varat said his group met Monday to go over the details of the new contract before presenting it to the board Wednesday.

The contract will run from Aug. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31 2023 and has a base salary of $287,000, which reflects a cost of living increase.

Pough is entering his 21st season as head coach at South Carolina State. He is the school’s all-time winningest coach and has led the Bulldogs to eight Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championships.

He has a long history at the university.

Pough played football for S.C. State as a college student.

He coached at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School before landing an offensive line coaching position at S.C. State.

Pough returned to high school coaching before being hired as an assistant coach for the University of South Carolina football program.

In 2002, Pough returned to S.C. State as the head coach of the Bulldogs. Since then, he has set numerous records and won several conference championships.

Last season, Pough led the Bulldogs to a 7-5 record and was named MEAC Coach of the Year.

The Bulldogs played in their first Celebration Bowl, where they defeated Jackson State 31-10. With the win, S.C. State was crowned HBCU national champions.