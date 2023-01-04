Possible tornadoes investigated; storms hit Orangeburg, Calhoun counties

National Weather Service survey teams will investigate three possible tornado tracks in The T&D Region to determine if the storms caused any damage.

Two of the tracks were in Orangeburg County and one was in Calhoun County.

While radar indicated there were tornadoes in the area, that does not necessarily mean tornadoes touched down and caused any damage.

Orangeburg County Emergency Services reported some trees down in the North area, but there were no reports of significant damage.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reported trees down in the roadway at the intersection of Cannon Bridge Road and McMillan Road, near Rowesville.

There were no reports of damage in Calhoun or Bamberg counties.

The National Weather Service began warning of the storms late Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm paths that will be investigated include:

• A storm that began in the southeastern portion of the town of Elko in Barnwell County and traveled east-northeast before entering into Orangeburg County and crossing over Willow Swamp Road and Bull Branch.

The storm then traveled due east over Mell Wright Road near Bushy Pond Baptist Church before lifting up and reaching the Norway Fire Department and the town of Norway.

• A storm originating in Aiken County southwest of Wagener and traveling northeast before entering Orangeburg County near Woodford around Pinegrove Road.

The storm traveled east over Bull Swamp Creek, Lightning Hill Road and Redmond Mill Road before going past New First Mount Beulah Baptist Church on Gardners Farm Road. The storm lifted up before getting to Horses Neck Road.

• A storm beginning on Sturkie Road in Calhoun County and traveling northeast, crossing over Kennerly Road, Caw Caw Swamp, Columbia Road, Ott Sisters Road, Interstate 26 near Alaglass Pools, Crider Pond Road and Old State Road just north of Hammond Crossroads, before lifting up just past Calhoun Road near Copperhead Road.

National Weather Service officials said preliminary information on the storms will most likely be made available Thursday evening or Friday.

The strong storms were caused by a cold front moving through the area.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to be slightly above normal across the area through the rest of the week into the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 60s with lows generally in the 40s. The next chance of rain showers will be Tuesday of next week.