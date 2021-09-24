 Skip to main content
Positeen to hold 'Back-To-School-Bash'
Positeen to hold ‘Back-To-School-Bash’

Project Life: Positeen (copy)

Project Life: Positeen distributed school supplies to children in fall 2020. Pictured, from left, are Project Life board member Jacob Heatley, Mellichamp Elementary School Assistant Principal Marian Green, Project Life Founder and Director Liz Zimmerman Keitt, Mellichamp Principal Elrica Glover and Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler.

 GENE ZALESKI, T&D FILES

Project Life: Positeen, Inc. will sponsor a “Back-To-School-Bash” on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The setup time will be 3 p.m. Students will report to 349 Summers Avenue at 5 p.m.

The program will give school supplies to students in first through tenth grade from any school in Orangeburg County. Students must be present to receive the supplies.

Project Life: Positeen, Inc., is a non-profit, 501-C3 “free” program. It is thankful for donations, big or small.

For additional information, call 803-534-4263 or email founder and Director L. Zimmerman Keitt at lizkeitt23@yahoo.com.

