Positeen to hold ‘Back-To-School-Bash’

Project Life: Positeen, Inc. will sponsor a “Back-To-School-Bash” on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The setup time will be 3 p.m. Students will report to 349 Summers Avenue at 5 p.m.

The program will give school supplies to students in first through tenth grade from any school in Orangeburg County. Students must be present to receive the supplies.

Project Life: Positeen, Inc., is a non-profit, 501-C3 “free” program. It is thankful for donations, big or small.

For additional information, call 803-534-4263 or email founder and Director L. Zimmerman Keitt at lizkeitt23@yahoo.com.

