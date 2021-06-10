Positeen summer tutorial program starts June 14

Project Life: Positeen Inc.’s Summer School Tutorial Program will begin Monday, June 14, at 5:45 p.m. until 8 p.m. at 349 Summers Ave. for students from first grade to eighth grade.

Students will be required to bring a pencil and notebook. Applications may be picked up from any elementary school office. Parents may fill out an application on site.

Please let your child/children know that we are serious about each person getting their work at the center. We serve a light snack and there is time for recreation.

We ask that you bring the child/children to the center and pick them up at the proper time. We are not a daycare center, we are a tutorial center.

Masks must be worn to the center.

You may contact L. Zimmerman Keitt at 803-534-4263 or email at lizkeitt23@yahoo.com.

