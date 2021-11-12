 Skip to main content
Positeen recognized by church congregation
Positeen recognized by church congregation

Project Life Positeen Inc.'s director, students and staff were recognized recently by the Rev. Eddie C. Williams and the Trinity United Methodist Church congregation.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Project Life Positeen Inc.’s director, students and staff were recognized by the Rev. Eddie C. Williams and the Trinity United Methodist Church congregation on Oct. 17.

The speaker, Dr. Gloria McCutcheon, spoke about purpose and being focused. Positeen director Liz Zimmerman Keitt said “It was a very inspiring message that was enjoyed by all.”

The following people and agencies were recognized:

• Barbara Troy of CCMO

• Henry Miller of The Samaritan House

