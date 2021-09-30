Positeen provides school supplies; after-school tutoring program looks to expand

The director of a longtime after-school tutoring program said its back-to-school bash provided more than 200 children with school supplies on Wednesday.

Project Life: Positeen Inc. sponsored the event at the program site, located at 349 Summers Ave. in Orangeburg.

Book bags, paper, ear buds, notebooks, glue sticks, scissors and pencils were among the supplies which were given away to first through 10th-grade students from any school in Orangeburg County.

Positeen founder and Director Liz Zimmerman Keitt said she was delighted to have been able to provide the learning tools to so many students throughout the community.

“It makes you feel really good because so many parents have two and three children. It's kind of hard now for them to be buying all of the supplies that the students need,” Keitt said.

“So our thing is to provide for those who do not have and those that have. We do not slight anyone. We're advertising that students are available to come to us for tutoring,” she said.

Keitt said the nonprofit organization, which has been in existence for 29 years, has three other sites outside of the main Summers Avenue site. They are located at Mellichamp, Sheridan and Brookdale elementary schools.