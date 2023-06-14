Project Life: Positeen’s summer program will begin Wednesday, June 21, at 349 Summers Ave. The program runs from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Students in K-5 through ninth grade are eligible to attend the program.

Each student must bring their report card. New students must fill out an application at the time of registration.

The summer program will be held through July 19.

Students interested in learning are welcome to attend the program.

For more information on Project Life: Positeen, call 803-534-4263 or email lizkeitt23@yahoo.com. Individuals can also visit the program’s main site at 349 Summers Ave.