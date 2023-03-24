The gifts of a bike and a new jacket were presented to the students at Project Life: Positeen last month as they celebrated Black History Month

Project Life: Positeen founder and Director Liz Zimmerman Keitt said it means a lot to give the gifts to the children.

“It means a lot to us to see young people getting things that they can use at home," Keitt said.

The gifts were donated by the Men of Hope group, who are a part of Unity Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church and Mount Carmel Baptist Church.

The gifts were given during a Black History Month program held at the Positeen office on Summers Avenue. During the program, the students acted as key figures in African-American history.

Project Life: Positeen is an afterschool program with multiple sites in the Orangeburg area.

“We’ve been in business for 30 years, so a lot of people give to us and we are very grateful. We are thankful for what they do for us,” Keitt said.

And students who graduate from the program return to help out and give their time after they graduate from college.

Keitt says it is important to work with different groups.

“We collaborate and that's how we do things. We communicate with each other. That’s how you communicate and know that everybody is trying to help the community,” Keitt said.

She wants to develop more partnerships and help even more, saying that there’s more that needs to be done.

“It's not just one, it's at all. We need even more. We need even more people. We're not touching the surface as of right now,” she said.

For more information on Project Life: Positeen, call 803-534-4263 or email lizkeitt23@yahoo.com. Individuals can also visit the program’s main site at 349 Summers Ave.