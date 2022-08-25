Positeen grant funds boost college freshmen

Project Life: Positeen Inc. awarded $750 each to eight freshman college students.

The money was made possible through a grant from the South Advocacy Center, South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

“Project Positeen just happened to be one of the centers that got this fund. Today I gave out about $7,000 and we still have more to give. We’ve got enough money to give out to 40 kids. I am the happiest person in the world. This is just amazing and so great. SCDJJ is always so good to us,” said Liz Zimmerman Keitt, founder and director of Project Life: Positeen.

Recipients of the money were found via advertising.

“We had advertised and had it in the newspaper. Some of them came to us and some of the people who sit on the board knew students and sent them to us as well,” Keitt said.

Many of the students need financial help with school, which is what prompted the idea for Project Life: Positeen to give back and help.

“Some of them needed money to help pay their bill at school. Some of them might need help moving into the dorm. Or perhaps they might need a laptop, a comforter, things of that nature that they need and that’s how we came up with doing this,” Zimmerman said.

Janya Parks, a 2022 graduate of Duluth High School in Duluth, Georgia, was thrilled to receive the money.

As a new student at Claflin University, she is majoring in biology. "It just feels so good to have financial help with my tuition and housing and everything,” Parks said.

Zaria Graham graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and is attending Winthrop University. She will pursue social work and is grateful to have financial help with school.

“It feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I plan on using the money toward books, or maybe even on tuition,” Graham said.

Keitt hopes that by receiving the money, students know there is always help around and that they understand the importance of communication.

“We are hoping that the students will realize that there is help out there for them, they just have to seek it and really want it. They just have to talk to the right people. The key to anything is communication and if they communicate with people, they will find the help they need. It’s important for them to learn how to talk to people. That’s how you get where you are supposed to be but you can’t get anything if you keep your mouth closed, by no means,” Keitt said.

Project Life: Positeen Inc. is a tutoring organization rooted in helping children succeed academically in the classroom while also building and instilling integrity and exemplary character traits within.

“This program was started by me in 1992. The Lord gave it to me and I just obeyed him and it has just prospered ever since. This center has been here for 17 years. So many people in Orangeburg don’t know that it’s here and we want that to change. It has helped a lot of students and has done so much for them. At least 14,000 to 16,000 kids have gone through this program,” Keitt said. “This year we will be celebrating 30 years on August 26.”

Keitt was elated to help the students in any way she could.

“Kids need Project Life: Positeen. Kids need help and a lot of parents don’t know these subjects and how deep and complicated they can get. We are truly just so happy that they were able to receive this scholarship because we know that it will help them in the long run,” she said.