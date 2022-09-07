 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Positeen classes start soon

  • 0
With sure steps to graduation (copy)
FOTOLIA ILLUSTRATION

Project Life: Positeen classes will begin the week of Monday, Sept. 12.

The classes will be held at the following locations and times:

• Brookdale Elementary, Monday and Wednesday, 3-5 p.m.

• Mellichamp Elementary, Monday and Wednesday, 3-5 p.m.

• Sheridan Elementary, Monday and Wednesday, 3-5 p.m.

• 349 Summers Ave., Monday-Wednesday, 5:30-8 p.m., serving K-5-12th-grade students.

Applications may be picked-up from any of the three schools or at the headquarters, 349 Summers Ave., from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Lunch is 1–2 p.m.

If there are questions, please call 803-534-4263 or 803-707-5180.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This almost perfect dinosaur fossil is up for auction in Paris

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News