Positeen classes start soon

Project Life: Positeen classes will begin the week of Monday, Sept. 12.

The classes will be held at the following locations and times:

• Brookdale Elementary, Monday and Wednesday, 3-5 p.m.

• Mellichamp Elementary, Monday and Wednesday, 3-5 p.m.

• Sheridan Elementary, Monday and Wednesday, 3-5 p.m.

• 349 Summers Ave., Monday-Wednesday, 5:30-8 p.m., serving K-5-12th-grade students.

Applications may be picked-up from any of the three schools or at the headquarters, 349 Summers Ave., from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Lunch is 1–2 p.m.

If there are questions, please call 803-534-4263 or 803-707-5180.