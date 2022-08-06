Positeen celebrates 30 years

The director of a longtime after-school tutoring program said she feels blessed to be able to celebrate its 30th anniversary with an upcoming event.

Liz Zimmerman Keitt, founder and director of Project Life: Positeen Inc., said a program to celebrate the milestone achievement will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at the Orangeburg County Conference Center, located at 1643 Russell St. A reception will be held at 6 p.m., an hour before doors open.

“We’re inviting at least 250 people. It might be more than that. We’re just so blessed to have done this for so many years. We’re just proud of the tremendous support that we have got,” Keitt said.

“It’s because of children that we’re doing this project. Project Life started in 1992, and here we are in 2022. Thirty years of just pride and progress, and we’re still striving. We keep up with most of our young people who have gone through the program. We just have so many blessings,” she said.

The program site is located at 349 Summers Ave. in Orangeburg.

“We have sent students to some of everywhere to college, to different programs that they would not have ordinarily been able to go to. We just consider ourselves blessed to have done what we’ve done,” Keitt said.

She continued, “We’ve sent approximately 50 kids over the years to Claflin (University). Not only sending them, but we’ve given them scholarship money through our partnership with the Kiwanis Club. So each one of those kids got $1,000 to go to school the first semester. We have so many stories to tell.”

Semi-formal attire is requested. Individual tickets are $40, while tables can be purchased for $400. Souvenir program ads are also available for purchase.

For additional information, including to confirm a reservation or submit an ad for the souvenir booklet by a Wednesday, Aug. 10 deadline, contact Keitt by phone at 803-534-4263 or 803-707-5180 or by email at lizkeitt23@yahoo.com.