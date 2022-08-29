Portions of S.C. State flooded; students warned to avoid driving though flooded areas

A heavy afternoon downpour has flooded portions of the South Carolina State University campus as well as the adjacent Chestnut Campus area.

Officials expect some buildings to be inaccessible at least for an hour.

Students and employees should take precautions at Belcher and Turner Halls, as well as Mitchell Hall, a campus residence.

Frederick Street, which is the entrance to University Village off Chestnut Street, is flooded. Students should not attempt to drive through the flooded areas.

If you see flooding in any area on campus, please report it to facilities by emailing workorders@scsu.edu.