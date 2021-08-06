Portee receives SCAC’s president’s cup

S.C. Association of Counties President Johnnie Wright Sr. presented the President’s Cup — one of the association’s highest honors — to Orangeburg County Clerk to Council Connie N. Portee.

Each year, SCAC honors the county official who has merited special recognition for service to county governments and assistance to the association’s president during the past year.

“This year’s recipient of the 2021 President’s Cup has contributed countless hours to Orangeburg County, serving county officials, employees and those in the community,” Wright said.

“Described by many as a conscientious, competent, humble and trustworthy servant, Connie (Portee) is a critical member of the Orangeburg County team,” he said.

Wright presented Portee with the award during the association’s annual banquet on Aug. 2. Wright, the chairman of Orangeburg County Council, served as president of the association over the past year.

Prior to joining Orangeburg County in 2016, Portee served South Carolina State University for 13 years working in various capacities supporting students, faculty and staff.