Popular theme for Claflin's Hilltop Homecoming

Claflin is ready for the All American: Hilltop Homecoming, which began Saturday and runs through Nov. 20.

Arthur Doctor, dean of students at Claflin, explained the homecoming theme and outlined key events planned for the week during a news conference with The Panther.

“This is not your homecoming from next door,” Doctor said, reciting a line from the series that is the basis for Claflin’s homecoming theme.

The Netflix series, “All American: Homecoming,” is centered on the HBCU experience.

“Claflin’s experience is so unique; we wanted to do our own spin and call it All American: Hilltop Homecoming,” Doctor said.

Doctor said students, faculty and staff are excited about the theme.

The Claflin Student Activities Board (SAB) received a lot of comments praising the diversity and artwork following the release of the theme.

“Our homecoming, from the beginning to the end, is one that our student body will be excited about. There are different types of events and experiences they will be able to have,” Doctor said.

The theme for the 64th SAB administration is “The Unorthodox.” The administration chose the theme with hopes of introducing new events to Claflin, Doctor said.

“They have taken on the mantle of wanting to bring different types of events to campus so that students are not experiencing the same old types of events we have traditionally done,” Doctor said.

The Mister Homecoming role, new at Claflin, was introduced this year by SAB.

“This is our first ever Mister Homecoming. That is exciting because it allows students another opportunity to be engaged,” Doctor said.

The SAB administration released the homecoming schedule at the Panther Midnight Madness event on Oct. 25. The schedule includes new themed events.

One new event is the Wild Wild West-themed meltdown during late night at Panther Plaza. Students are expected to dress in western gear.

Another event is the toga-themed party in the auxiliary gym.

Claflin Community Day is a new event that is open to the Orangeburg community. Doctor said those attending can expect food, bouncy houses and face painting.

“It is an opportunity for Orangebug to come onto campus and experience what our campus is like,” Doctor said.

The Community Day will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19.

As with every year, the student concert is a featured event. This year’s artists are rappers Toosii, Seabash and Jaida Jaii of Augusta, Georgia.

Doctor advises that concert attendees arrive at Tullis arena early on Thursday, Nov. 17, with doors opening for the concert at 7 p.m.

Current Claflin students will be able to attend the concert for free this year. The students must complete their FASFA to obtain a free ticket, with the exclusion of seniors.

General admission tickets for the concert are $20.

Friday brings an 11 a.m. service of remembrance for the late Claflin first lady Alice Carson Tisdale and dedication of the Tisdale Memorial Garden in Tingley Memorial Hall Courtyard.

Friday evening features the Presidential Scholarship Gala at 7 p.m. in the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex, Tullis Arena. R&B legends The Midnight Star Band will perform.

Other events include:

J’s for Jesus

Morris College Homegoing Service and Car Smash

Dorm Stroll-Off and Meltdown

Dorm Step Show

Fried Chicken Wednesday Fashion Show

Hilltop Bonfire

Collegiate and Alumni Day Party

Dream Gospel Choir Concert

Panther Den and Tailgate

Homecoming Basketball Games

NPHC Greek Step Show

Orange and Maroon Dance

More information on the events can be found on Instagram @cu_sab.