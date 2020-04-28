Popular SC beaches opt to stay closed amid outbreak concerns

With McMaster's beach order last week, some coastal mayors and other leaders enthusiastically began telling people to soak in the sun while being careful and continuing coronavirus precautions like social distancing. People flocked immediately to some beaches, with a SCETV camera capturing dozens of people sunbathing at Surfside Beach, south of Myrtle Beach, early last week.

Mayor Marilyn Hatley said North Myrtle Beach didn't hesitate to open its beaches back up to the public, so "people can enjoy some much-needed sun and recreation along our nine miles of beach," as long as they were responsible by staying 6 feet (2 meters) apart.

But other beach towns took a more cautious approach, citing federal guidelines for determining whether the spread of the virus had slowed that have not yet been met in South Carolina.

More than 5,700 COVID-19 cases and at least 192 deaths have been reported statewide, according to an update Tuesday from state public health officials.

For most people, the coronavirus behind the pandemic causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause severe illness such as pneumonia, or even death.