Pop-up mental health clinic planned

A new group plans to turn its vision for easily accessible, community-based mental health services into reality with the development of a pop-up clinic targeting young adults.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Bringing Our Best Care – Bamberg, Orangeburg, Barnwell and Calhoun, or BOBC2, collaborative is working to increase awareness of the issue within The T&D Region.
The behavioral health consortium has a specific vision for a mobile clinic to serve young adults 18 to 26 who may be in crisis, including dealing with mood disorders. Psychiatric care would be among its components.
Group members met with stakeholders at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg on May 13.
“Everything goes into our ‘why.’ The why for the consortium is to inspire cooperation, trust and action among behavioral health providers so that together we can change the lives of the residents of our community,” said Dee Robinson, deputy director of the Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse.
With a focus on mental health promotion, wellness and resilience, the pop-up clinic would provide crisis stabilization. Many community leaders said that’s needed to properly address mental illness within the community.
“The key is to divert from hospitalization, and then also looking at how we could include psychiatric care into the model,” Robinson said.
Consortium member Dalina Rainey, a behavioral health consultant at HopeHealth of Orangeburg, said “significant gaps” in service need to be addressed.
“I work with people who are living with HIV. We do provide primary care services as well, but what I realized is there’s so many significant gaps in services up here with psychiatric care, medication management, just a lot of things,” Rainey said. A pop-up clinic would “absolutely impact this community.”
Dr. Rita Berry, a mental health specialist at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, said the consortium is taking action to meet its goal, including “linking with community agencies and stakeholders.”
Dr. Bryan West, medical director of the RMC Behavioral Health Center, had already been a part of the Tri-County Commission’s efforts to get a crisis stabilization unit up and running, along with their efforts to help those with opiate use disorder and infectious disease.
He said he is glad to have a single project under a “good structured plan” led by Dr. Doris Páez, a psychologist with RMC.
Páez said the goal is to have the project up and running by December.
“We’re going to make sure this is something that’s not just happening at Orangeburg or Cook Road. It’s going to happen where we think the need is based on the group. … It’s going to be across the four counties,” she said.
While funding is always a concern, Páez said, “We’ve got to be thinking more in terms of resources, shared resources, and then where the investment comes from. … Funding is not going to stop us. This is thinking a little bit out of the box in terms of also looking for unique sources of funding.”
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said, “I know with the county I’m willing to do what I can to help support.”
County Risk Services Division Director Todd Williams, a paramedic, is a BOBC2 member.
“Todd is in the room, and he’s a good vocal person for understanding. He can understand what we deal with and how all this stuff comes together. I’m ready at any time to do what we can to help,” Young said.
Attorney Charles Williams of Williams & Williams Law Firm in Orangeburg said, “I see it every day in my practice, mental health issues. I’ve seen how it affects people legally, criminally, in their families.
“It’s very much an issue we have in our area that we need to work on. I’m think this is a great outreach program. I’m excited to be hearing more about it.”
Dr. James R. Stritzinger Jr. of the S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff said his responsibility was to make investments in broadband infrastructure.
“We have some grant programs, and we’ll be helping install internet around the state. The kind of things I look for are tactical details that we can use to make very precise changes.
“If you all can give me tactical details, we might be able to get internet installed in specific homes in South Carolina and then provide that as a telehealth platform for behavioral health and other things. I’m committed to the mission,” he said.
TCCADA board member Dr. Tasha Louis-Nance is also coordinator of social emotional learning and behavioral support in the Orangeburg County School District. She said the BOBC2 is needed.
“This is something we’ve wanted for a while. We’re very excited that it is up and running and have wonderful people working with the Tri-County Commission. It is definitely needed. We’ve had students that have actually admitted to being addicted to certain substances and how it impacted them mentally,” Louis-Nance said.
Orangeburg County Library Director Anna Zacherl said the library is in the process of getting its own social workers on staff through a grant from the S.C. Office of Rural Health.
“We’re very much involved in not just education of the children, but the education of the family and the public in general. I think COVID has really pushed it (mental health awareness) to a level where people are not only able to really identify mental illness in somebody else’s family, but they’re able to identify it in their own family,” Zacherl said.
Robinson said the May 13 meeting with stakeholders was just the beginning as they work to develop the pop-up clinic.
“This may be just project one, but we’ll have project two, three and four. We’ll rotate through the different communities. We’ll come to each county. That is our plan for this, and our hope for this is that it will continue,” she said.
For more information about the BOBC2 and its plans for a pop-up clinic to address mental health, contact Robinson by phone at 803-536-4900, ext. 154, or email at drobinson@tccada.state.sc.us. The consortium can also be reached online at scorh.net/bobc2.