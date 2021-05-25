Pop-up mental health clinic planned

Dr. James R. Stritzinger Jr. of the S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff said his responsibility was to make investments in broadband infrastructure.

“We have some grant programs, and we’ll be helping install internet around the state. The kind of things I look for are tactical details that we can use to make very precise changes.

“If you all can give me tactical details, we might be able to get internet installed in specific homes in South Carolina and then provide that as a telehealth platform for behavioral health and other things. I’m committed to the mission,” he said.

TCCADA board member Dr. Tasha Louis-Nance is also coordinator of social emotional learning and behavioral support in the Orangeburg County School District. She said the BOBC2 is needed.

“This is something we’ve wanted for a while. We’re very excited that it is up and running and have wonderful people working with the Tri-County Commission. It is definitely needed. We’ve had students that have actually admitted to being addicted to certain substances and how it impacted them mentally,” Louis-Nance said.

Orangeburg County Library Director Anna Zacherl said the library is in the process of getting its own social workers on staff through a grant from the S.C. Office of Rural Health.