Pop-up mental health clinic coming, lawmakers told

The Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation received an update this past week on the newly formed Bringing Our Best Care – Bamberg, Orangeburg, Barnwell and Calhoun, or BOBC2 mental health consortium that is working to increase awareness of the issue within The T&D Region.

The consortium is hoping to develop a pop-up clinic that would provide community-based mental health services for young adults ages 18 to 26, an age group determined to have a particularly difficult time accessing behavioral and mental health care.

The goal is to have the clinic up and running by December.

The mobile clinic would serve adults who may be in crisis, including dealing with mood disorders. Psychiatric care would be among its components.

The goal is to help divert such care from hospitalization and to fill in gaps in psychiatric care.

The program is being led by Regional Medical Center psychologist Dr. Doris Páez and Dr. Dee Robinson, the deputy director of the Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse.

The consortium aims to bring together local behavioral health providers in order to help provide crisis stabilization. The consortium will look to pool and share resources to help alleviate any funding challenges that may arise.