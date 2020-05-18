Poll shows significant concern in S.C. about COVID-19

Miller said that Republicans in South Carolina put more weight on prioritizing the economy over public health (44% to 39%) than South Carolina Democrats, who almost unanimously prioritize public health in the government’s response over the economy.

The Palmetto Poll is housed within Clemson’s political science department and the College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences. The poll has contributed to the public dialogue among South Carolinians since 1999 by sharing information about the attitudes, behaviors and characteristics of the state’s voters.

While the poll has historically relied on traditional, phone-based polling methods, its latest survey employed social media responses to an online survey. Miller said that after removal of incomplete surveys and those that failed retention checks, the poll included 1,030 participants. The poll opened on April 21 and closed April 29.

The poll employed a statistical technique, known for shorthand as “MRP,” to minimize the effect of non-representativeness in an online sample in order to extract more reasonable estimates reported here. This technique of weighting survey results by known sociodemographic attributes of the population has been known to survey researchers for decades, but this method is becoming more prominent now. YouGov used this technique to much fanfare in forecasting recent UK elections. A group of researchers at Microsoft and Columbia University introduced the idea of political weights to successfully forecast the 2012 presidential election using online survey data.