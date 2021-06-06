 Skip to main content
Police separate two men reportedly trying to kill each other
Cops illustration

St. Matthews Police Department

Police had to split up two people reportedly threatening to kill each other.

On May 7, the St. Matthews Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen about two men threatening to kill each other. They were separated when the police arrived. The suspect reportedly had alcohol on his breath. The victim declined to press charges.

  • On May 15, an officer observed a gray Chevrolet Malibu exceeding the speed limit. Upon stopping the vehicle, the St. Matthews man’s driver's license was suspended as was the car's license tag. The car was towed and the man was arrested.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

  • On May 22, a West Columbia man reported that his vehicle had broken down on I-26 eastbound. He left the vehicle and went to get repair parts. Upon his return, he found that someone had removed his catalytic converter. The value is $400.
  • On May 24, a St. Matthews man reported that someone had broken out his back window and taken two guns, one a .380 Glock and the other a 12-gauge shotgun. The loss valued at $1,250.
