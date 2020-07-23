Police reforms proposed; Cobb-Hunter: Plan sets standards, doesn’t play ‘gotcha’

One of the recommendations addresses the “duty to intervene.”

“What we’re saying here with the duty to intervene is this is already a concept known to officers, but what we have is this fear of retaliation if we intervene. What this legislation will do is to make it a part of the process, a part of the codes,” Cobb-Hunter said.

“We think this is protection for those good police officers who are witnessing behavior that should not be there, and it protects them from retaliation,” Cobb-Hunter said.

The framework also outlines an early warning system to track complaints against individual officers.

Cobb-Hunter said such a system could lead to interventions and prevent bad situations.

The framework will also help identify patterns of misconduct within precincts, law enforcement agencies, or other levels of law enforcement.

“We think where patterns exist, that that requires actions,” Cobb-Hunter said.

The framework also includes a standardized complaint form, which Cobb-Hunter said excludes personal information of officers, in order to discourage the practice of not releasing forms to the public.