Police: Missing teens may be headed to Bamberg

Two 16-year-old boys ran away from a Spartanburg group home on Sunday and may be headed to Bamberg, according to Capt. Timothy Metz of the Spartanburg Police Department.

One of the boys, Darin Wolfe, is autistic and “suffers from several mental health disorders and does not have his medication,” Metz said. Wolfe previously lived in Bamberg.

The other 16-year-old, James Brandon Page, may also be headed there, Metz said. Page, who goes by the name “Brandon,” has no known medical conditions.

Both missing teens are white and stand about 5-foot-9.

Wolfe weighs 115 pounds and has short brown hair. He was last seen wearing ripped jeans with shorts underneath, a blue/green shirt and a hat.

Page weighs 130 pounds and has long brown hair. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Wolfe or Page, they are asked to contact Capt. Timothy Metz at tmetz@cityofspartanburg.org or 864-591-4343; or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.