'Poised and ripe for development': New recruiting leader sees bright future for Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County Development Commission's new executive director Merle Johnson has only been in Orangeburg County for a little over a week but has already hit the ground running.

He has made the rounds of getting to know county and educational leaders and has met with industrial prospects.

He has gone through the needed orientation as a new county employee and the personable 48-year-old says he is excited about what the future will bring for the county.

"It (the county) is just poised and ripe for economic development," Johnson said. "It sounds like Orangeburg wants economic development and wants to see itself grow properly."

"I mean sustainable economic development to put the jobs where the jobs should be, put the parks where the parks should be, put the people where the people should be and the commercial needs to fit in there," Johnson continued.

As OCDC’s executive director, Johnson will be tasked with implementing recruitment programs for new businesses and industries and working with industry representatives to develop incentive proposals for new projects.

Johnson began his new role Jan. 17, replacing Gregg Robinson, who served as executive director for about 17 years. Robinson became the chief executive officer of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership.

Johnson, who was selected from among 56 applicants across the nation after a four-month professional search process, is only the fifth appointed executive director since the commission was founded in 1959.

Johnson said his priorities are to build on the work of his predecessors in the development of the existing industrial parks with a focus on infrastructure development through enhancing utilities and the construction of speculative buildings.

He also plans to market Orangeburg both to those who live here -- to make sure residents know what the county has to offer -- and companies looking at Orangeburg from the outside to show that the county is a great place to do business.

Johnson said what attracted him to Orangeburg is whu industries should locate here:

A good workforce

A good base of higher education with Claflin, South Carolina State and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

Water, sewer, power, natural gas, roads and rail.

Amenities like the Edisto River, the new Orangeburg Recreation Park off of North Road, the new Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center, plans for the development of Railroad Corner, Claflin University's plans for downtown and its campus.

"I saw all that and said, 'Wow, this is phenomenal," Johnson said. "They (industries) can be successful here."

Johnson says one of his goals is to stop the outmigration of individuals so that they can find employment in the county rather than commuting to Charleston and Columbia.

"There is an opportunity to now say, 'You don't have to get onto I-26 and the other state highways that we have here and have to go to these other places,'" Johnson said.

Johnson is no stranger to economic development. He has 15 years of experience.

He most recently served as economic and community development director for the City of Greenville. He had held the position since July 2020.

In that role, Johnson was tasked with filling up development office space in the downtown area as well as enhancing workforce development in partnership with local colleges.

While in Greenville, Johnson helped Kiyatec’s biotech headquarters locate in the city, as well as headquarters for Southern First Bank and United Community Bank.

Prior to arriving in Greenville, Johnson was the deputy director of economic development for Charleston County. This was a position he held for 7-1/2 years.

While there he helped attract the Mercedes-Benz Vans plant to North Charleston. The company assembles Sprinter vans for the U.S. market.

Johnson also served with the Charleston Regional Development Alliance from 2006 through 2013. He led project management efforts for Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties.

Johnson is also a graduate of Oklahoma University’s Economic Development Institute, a three-session advanced leadership program accredited by the International Economic Development Council.

He is a master practitioner of the Advanced Economic Development Program, an executive program designed specifically for mid- to senior-level economic developers.

Johnson said he has experienced growth wherever he has lived.

"If you couple that with sustainable development, now you have an opportunity for Orangeburg to grow the right way so that infrastructure can keep up with that," he said.

Johnson said he also hopes to bring his experience of working with the City of Greenville and real estate development.

"I am excited because I think I can help the City of Orangeburg, Santee and these other municipalities because I have been there," Johnson said. "I have experienced it. I have seen it and 'let me tell you some of the things I have seen.'"

Where it all began

A native of Seoul, South Korea, Johnson, 48, grew up the son of a U.S. Air Force veteran.

"I lived all over the world," Johnson said, naming Germany and the Philippines as just a few places he called home during his childhood. Later, he also lived in Maryland, California, Alabama, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

Johnson's father passed away while he was serving on active duty when Johnson was 18 years old. His mother, who was born in South Korea, was a homemaker and then got her degree in early childhood development. She now lives outside of Orlando, Florida.

Johnson attended the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, where he received his bachelor’s degree in math and computer science.

Johnson then entered the U.S. Coast Guard, where he served for four years. He was first stationed in Mobile, Alabama, for two years.

He then was stationed at Point Loma in San Diego, California, for two years on board a 110-foot patrol boat. While in the Coast Guard, he traveled to Portugal, Aruba, in Mexico and Guatemala.

Johnson ended up being discharged from the Coast Guard with the rank of lieutenant junior grade.

Upon leaving the Coast Guard around 2000, Johnson wanted to pursue his hand at big tech, which was booming at the time.

"I knew I wanted to get into the semiconductor industry," Johnson said. "I didn't get trained in any of that but I said I don't want to go to intel, I don't want to go to IBM. I don't want to learn how to make a semiconductor."

Through the guidance of a friend, Johnson landed a job in the high-tech manufacturing sector with KLA-Tencor.

"The military does a wonderful job of preparing you for project management," Johnson said. "I didn't have to know how to make a semiconductor, but I knew how to have good project-management skills so we could take it from one point to the next point. That was what got me into it."

At KLA-Tencor, Johnson worked as a new product introduction engineer in Milpitas, California.

"We made the machines that would make the semiconductors," Johnson said, noting that at KLA-Tencor, he was responsible for quality control. "You can imagine all these new products coming out to help build the new generation of semiconductors."

"My job was to make sure that those machines that were being built to test and to do all the quality controls were able to be serviced by the customer service engineers," he said. "I had to make sure all the documentation was done properly and then make sure all those customer service engineers were trained."

Johnson then moved to Connecticut when a job opened up at IBM's plant at the Hopewell Junction, N.Y., offices.

Johnson began working as a saenior customer service engineer and helped to train customer service engineers serving at the IBM plant.

"I knew the tool itself so it was an easy transition there," Johnson said.

From high-tech manufacturing, Johnson would end up working in low-tech manufacturing with Guardian Industries in Rock Hill.

Guardian is a manufacturer of glass, automotive and building products. Johnson served as a production supervisor.

"That is what drew me to the love of manufacturing was the ability to make a product, sell the product, and thankfully both of those products I was involved with helped people eventually ," Johnson said.

Having worked in both county economic development in Charleston and then city economic development in Greenville, Johnson said he was intrigued about coming to Orangeburg because of the opportunity to get back to industrial recruitment and Orangeburg's central position in the state poising it for economic growth.

"I am a big proponent that the best way to grow a city, a county, a state is to bring jobs," Johnson said. "If you find somebody a better job, then they can enjoy the retail, the restaurants and the quality of life that you currently have."

Now that he is in Orangeburg County, Johnson plans to settle down in a soon-to-be-built house with his wife, Dani.

The couple also have three children -- one who has graduated from high school, a senior and an eighth-grader.

Johnson says he is looking forward to enjoying all the amenities the county has to offer.

"We love the water," he said. "This is bringing us a little closer to the water. We love the rivers and the lakes and we love the mountains as well."

Johnson said he enjoys boating and sporting events, as well as watching his kids play baseball and compete in wrestling matches.