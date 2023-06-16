An upcoming event will feature anyone who would like to share their poetry out in the Edisto Memorial Gardens.

The Poetry Society of South Carolina is sponsoring Poetry Trails from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 8, in the Edisto Memorial Gardens at 200 Riverside Drive.

Poetry Society board member Tina Baumis and community outreach coordinator Janet Kozachek, an Orangeburg resident and artist, will be among those on hand for the event.

Individuals are encouraged to bring their poetry to share with others.

The mission of the Poetry Society of South Carolina is to support amateur and professional members through innovative programming, as well as to support American poets by making space for their creativity.

More information about the free event can be found at www.poetrysocietysc.org/event-info/poetry-trails-at-edisto-memorial-gardens.