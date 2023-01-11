PLP holding back-to-school bash

Project Life: Positeen, Inc. is inviting its students to a back-to-school bash on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The bash starts at 11:30 a.m. for PLP students and 12:30 p.m. for the public. It will be held at the program’s main site at 349 Summers Ave.

Students must be with parent or guardian in order to receive items from the table.

The following items will be available: shirts, book bags, canvas bags, baseball cards, paper with lines, T-shirts and toys.

Project Life: Positeen is an after-school tutorial program where students from K-5 to high school gather to receive tutoring in math, English-language arts, science, social studies and writing.

For more information about the program, call 803-534-4263 or 803-707-5180 or email lizkeitt23@yahoo.com.