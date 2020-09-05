Plowing through: Program to help S.C. farm community cope with stress

So when Hurricane Matthew blew in, it brought with it a storm of worry.

Josh remembers, “My dad and I went out to check on our cattle -- I was sure they were going to be out everywhere. After we made sure they were okay and headed home, everything started falling in front of us. We had to cut our way back with a chainsaw – it took us three hours to get home.”

The family helped their neighbors try to clean up after the storm. “We used our backhoe and a chainsaw to clear our neighbors’ roads and driveway so they could get out.”

After several long days of work, Josh started to notice that something wasn’t right. He woke up in the middle of the night drenched in sweat. “It was like someone had wet me down with a hose.”

Then the pressure in his chest started. “I honestly felt like I was getting the flu – the back of my neck hurt, my back, my shoulders. And the pressure started getting heavier as the week went on.”