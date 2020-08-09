Plasma donation center to open at former Orangeburg Reid's grocery

The building has been vacant since 2014.

In 2013, Bi-Lo Holdings LLC announced it entered into an agreement with Delhaize Group to buy substantially all of the stores in the Sweetbay, Harveys and Reid’s supermarket chains from Delhaize for $265 million in cash.

Bi-Lo then said it would close 13 of the 155 stores, including the Orangeburg Reid’s.

Octapharma currently has donation centers in Columbia, Spartanburg and Charleston, with plans to open centers in Florence, Sumter and West Columbia as well as Orangeburg, according to the company's website.

The website notes the donation process can take between 45 minutes to 90 minutes, with donors able to come back within 48 hours for a second and final weekly donation.

Donors are financially compensated for their time.

Blood is made up of four main components: Red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and plasma.

Plasma is a liquid substance that carries different blood components. It is made up of water and dissolved proteins, including antibodies and clotting factors.

Plasma’s makeup is 95 percent water, which the human body can replenish quickly and easily.